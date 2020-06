Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets. 2 other bedrooms share a large full bath. Basement has a family room that is light and bright. There is a half bath and also a laundry area as well. You have access to the fenced in back yard from basement. Lots of storage space as well. www.cantonmanagement.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.