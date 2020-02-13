4020 Rustico Road

Amenities

This split foyer townhome offers a spacious and open main floor with a walk out Trex Deck and fenced back yard. Open kitchen with dining area is fantastic for entertaining. Three bedrooms and a finished basement for recreational space. Updated bath boasts a gorgeous marble floor. Available for immediate move in. Super convenient to shopping, dining and the recently extended MD43 for commuters. 625 TransUnion, excellent rental history and 3x monthly rent household income. TEXT Wendy today at 443.417.5056 to make an appointment or ask any questions about this fantastic find!