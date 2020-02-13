All apartments in Bowleys Quarters
Find more places like 4020 Rustico Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowleys Quarters, MD
/
4020 Rustico Road
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:46 PM

4020 Rustico Road

4020 Rustico Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4020 Rustico Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD 21220
Bowleys Quarters

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This split foyer townhome offers a spacious and open main floor with a walk out Trex Deck and fenced back yard. Open kitchen with dining area is fantastic for entertaining. Three bedrooms and a finished basement for recreational space. Updated bath boasts a gorgeous marble floor. Available for immediate move in. Super convenient to shopping, dining and the recently extended MD43 for commuters. 625 TransUnion, excellent rental history and 3x monthly rent household income. TEXT Wendy today at 443.417.5056 to make an appointment or ask any questions about this fantastic find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Rustico Road have any available units?
4020 Rustico Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowleys Quarters, MD.
What amenities does 4020 Rustico Road have?
Some of 4020 Rustico Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Rustico Road currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Rustico Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Rustico Road pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Rustico Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowleys Quarters.
Does 4020 Rustico Road offer parking?
No, 4020 Rustico Road does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Rustico Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Rustico Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Rustico Road have a pool?
Yes, 4020 Rustico Road has a pool.
Does 4020 Rustico Road have accessible units?
No, 4020 Rustico Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Rustico Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Rustico Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Rustico Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Rustico Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MD
Dundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDMiddle River, MDWhite Marsh, MDRossville, MDEdgemere, MDEdgewood, MDJoppatowne, MD
Perry Hall, MDRosedale, MDOverlea, MDCarney, MDParkville, MDPasadena, MDRiviera Beach, MDPerryman, MDLake Shore, MDRiverside, MDBel Air, MDBel Air North, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University