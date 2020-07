Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

RECENTLY FULLY RENOVATED (2017) 2BR 1BA CONDO IN THE CHEVERLY AREA. EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW. NEW SOLID WOOD CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW SS APPLIANCES, NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR, NEW CARPET, NEW WINDOWS, NEW LIGHTS, & FRESH PAINT. MOVE IN READY! CLOSE TO CHEVERLY METRO STATION! MINUTES INTO DC. RIGHT OFF OF 50 & 295. MUST SEE PICTURES! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!