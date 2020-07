Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Want to live in Maryland with short commute to DC. Here is your chance. Great remodeled two bedroom condo, everything has been updated or redone. New floors, new paint, and new appliances. Everything is nice and clean and new, waiting for a new tenant to take care of the place. This is just what you are looking for a new place to call home.