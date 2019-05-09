8461 PATTETTE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This Brick end unit, three level townhouse features three bedroom, two full bathrooms and two half baths, gleaming floors on the ground and main levels, an attached single car garage, and a large deck. Located in desirable Kingsview community. The Park at Kingsview is the perfect community for active families and individuals. Kingsview offers residents a community center, pool, tennis courts, nature trails and other great amenities. Kingsview is centrally located and offers an easy commute to Downtown Washington DC, Virginia, The Pentagon and Andrews Air Force Base.