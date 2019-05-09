All apartments in Bensville
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

8461 PATTETTE PLACE

8461 Pattette Place · No Longer Available
Location

8461 Pattette Place, Bensville, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This Brick end unit, three level townhouse features three bedroom, two full bathrooms and two half baths, gleaming floors on the ground and main levels, an attached single car garage, and a large deck. Located in desirable Kingsview community. The Park at Kingsview is the perfect community for active families and individuals. Kingsview offers residents a community center, pool, tennis courts, nature trails and other great amenities. Kingsview is centrally located and offers an easy commute to Downtown Washington DC, Virginia, The Pentagon and Andrews Air Force Base.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE have any available units?
8461 PATTETTE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE have?
Some of 8461 PATTETTE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8461 PATTETTE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8461 PATTETTE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8461 PATTETTE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8461 PATTETTE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8461 PATTETTE PLACE offers parking.
Does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8461 PATTETTE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 8461 PATTETTE PLACE has a pool.
Does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8461 PATTETTE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8461 PATTETTE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8461 PATTETTE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8461 PATTETTE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
