8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Absolutely Gorgeous Townhome in a well sought after neighborhood! This home has beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the family room. In the family room step onto some high quality berber carpet. Get this, for your convenience, there is a bathroom on every floor!!! The Master Bedroom has double sinks, a walk in closet and a high soaking tub. The living room has all the natural light you'd ever need.This home is beautiful and the owner plans on keeping it that way, therefore...NO ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ARE ALLOWED!!!! NO SMOKING! NO WATERBEDS! NO AQUARIUMS! CREDIT SCORE AT LEAST 620.