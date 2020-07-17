All apartments in Bensville
Bensville, MD
8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:30 AM

8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE

8033 Bloomsbury Pl · (301) 277-3948
Location

8033 Bloomsbury Pl, Bensville, MD 20695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Absolutely Gorgeous Townhome in a well sought after neighborhood! This home has beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout with the exception of the family room. In the family room step onto some high quality berber carpet. Get this, for your convenience, there is a bathroom on every floor!!! The Master Bedroom has double sinks, a walk in closet and a high soaking tub. The living room has all the natural light you'd ever need.This home is beautiful and the owner plans on keeping it that way, therefore...NO ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ARE ALLOWED!!!! NO SMOKING! NO WATERBEDS! NO AQUARIUMS! CREDIT SCORE AT LEAST 620.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE have any available units?
8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE have?
Some of 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE offer parking?
No, 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE have a pool?
No, 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8033 BLOOMSBURY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
