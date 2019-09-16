All apartments in Bensville
Find more places like 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bensville, MD
/
8002 BULLFINCH PLACE
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:09 AM

8002 BULLFINCH PLACE

8002 Bullfinch Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bensville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8002 Bullfinch Place, Bensville, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Photos from previous tenant. Extra space in floorplan; family room and bedroom with full bath on ground level. Luxurious master suite with tray ceilings and oversize shower with bench & separate garden tub; deck w/bench backs to woods; patio below. Florida room off kitchen. Colums and cathedral ceilings. Island in kitchen with plenty of room to eat in or use separate dining room. Formal living room with arched windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have any available units?
8002 BULLFINCH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have?
Some of 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8002 BULLFINCH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bensville.
Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE offer parking?
No, 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have a pool?
No, 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bensville 3 BedroomsBensville Apartments with Balcony
Bensville Apartments with ParkingBensville Apartments with Pool
Bensville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VALandover, MDWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University