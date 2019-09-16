8002 BULLFINCH PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub range oven

Photos from previous tenant. Extra space in floorplan; family room and bedroom with full bath on ground level. Luxurious master suite with tray ceilings and oversize shower with bench & separate garden tub; deck w/bench backs to woods; patio below. Florida room off kitchen. Colums and cathedral ceilings. Island in kitchen with plenty of room to eat in or use separate dining room. Formal living room with arched windows.