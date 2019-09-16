Photos from previous tenant. Extra space in floorplan; family room and bedroom with full bath on ground level. Luxurious master suite with tray ceilings and oversize shower with bench & separate garden tub; deck w/bench backs to woods; patio below. Florida room off kitchen. Colums and cathedral ceilings. Island in kitchen with plenty of room to eat in or use separate dining room. Formal living room with arched windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have any available units?
8002 BULLFINCH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bensville, MD.
What amenities does 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE have?
Some of 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 BULLFINCH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8002 BULLFINCH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.