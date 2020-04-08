All apartments in Beltsville
11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD

11372 Cherry Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

11372 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
UNIT #101--Renovated ground floor unit with granite countertops, built-in microwave, wood floors and IN UNIT WASHER-DRYER ( washer/dryer supplied strictly AS-IS). All Utilities included in rent, plus 1 assigned parking space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have any available units?
11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have?
Some of 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
