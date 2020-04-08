UNIT #101--Renovated ground floor unit with granite countertops, built-in microwave, wood floors and IN UNIT WASHER-DRYER ( washer/dryer supplied strictly AS-IS). All Utilities included in rent, plus 1 assigned parking space!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have any available units?
11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD have?
Some of 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11372 CHERRY HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.