11366 Cherry Hill Road 204

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Condo Apartment Beltsville - Property Id: 205987



Beautiful and completely redone apartment. Everything is new in the apartment. Nicely located, near shopping centers, hospital and major highways (495, Rt 29 and 270). 10 mins to Silver Spring Downtown.

All utilities included in rent. No pets

Landlord will waive ( deduct from first month rent) credit verification fee if applicant is approved and signs lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205987

Property Id 205987



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5585012)