All apartments in Beltsville
Find more places like 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beltsville, MD
/
11366 Cherry Hill Road 204
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

11366 Cherry Hill Road 204

11366 Cherry Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beltsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

11366 Cherry Hill Road, Beltsville, MD 20705

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Condo Apartment Beltsville - Property Id: 205987

Beautiful and completely redone apartment. Everything is new in the apartment. Nicely located, near shopping centers, hospital and major highways (495, Rt 29 and 270). 10 mins to Silver Spring Downtown.
All utilities included in rent. No pets
Landlord will waive ( deduct from first month rent) credit verification fee if applicant is approved and signs lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205987
Property Id 205987

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 have any available units?
11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beltsville, MD.
What amenities does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 have?
Some of 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 currently offering any rent specials?
11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 pet-friendly?
No, 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beltsville.
Does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 offer parking?
No, 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 does not offer parking.
Does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 have a pool?
No, 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 does not have a pool.
Does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 have accessible units?
No, 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11366 Cherry Hill Road 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd
Beltsville, MD 20705
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave
Beltsville, MD 20705

Similar Pages

Beltsville 1 BedroomsBeltsville 2 Bedrooms
Beltsville Apartments with BalconyBeltsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beltsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College