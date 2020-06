2024 CHURCHVILLE ROAD

Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN BEL AIR!! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! .... FARM HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SITUATED ON CORNER LOT WITH 1.69 ACRES. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS & DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS & 2nd BACK STAIRCASE, LAUNDRY ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL, FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW WINDOWS, NEW BATHROOM ON UPPER LEVEL, 3 BEDROOMS & OFFICE/NURSERY ON UPPER LEVEL OR COULD BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BUILT IN CABINETS, WRAP AROUND PORCH, SEVERAL OUT BUILDINGS & PLENTY OF PARKING. RENTAL APPLICATION ONLINE OR ON KITCHEN COUNTER INSIDE OF THE HOME! AVAILABLE FOR RENT NOW!