Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Roomy 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home with finished basement available for rent now! Home has wood floors through out the house, large kitchen, washer & dryer, and 2 additional rooms in the basement with separate entrance. Close to shopping and restaurants. Application fee $40 per adult and minimum salary is $40,500 annually.