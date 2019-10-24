All apartments in Bel Air North
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:12 PM

1922 Millington Sq

1922 Millington Square · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Millington Square, Bel Air North, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
3 bedroom MOG townhome in a quiet Bel Air neighborhood. Bright and open living area has wood floors, large window, and half bath with stone tile. Kitchen features center island with breakfast bar, pass-through to living area, and access to large deck perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms offer ample closet space and full bath has large soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Finished basement includes a full-size washer/dryer, updated full bath, and family/media room. The fenced backyard has a covered patio and fire pit!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5018633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Millington Sq have any available units?
1922 Millington Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1922 Millington Sq have?
Some of 1922 Millington Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Millington Sq currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Millington Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Millington Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Millington Sq is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Millington Sq offer parking?
No, 1922 Millington Sq does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Millington Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 Millington Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Millington Sq have a pool?
No, 1922 Millington Sq does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Millington Sq have accessible units?
No, 1922 Millington Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Millington Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Millington Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Millington Sq have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1922 Millington Sq has units with air conditioning.
