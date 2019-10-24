1922 Millington Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

3 bedroom MOG townhome in a quiet Bel Air neighborhood. Bright and open living area has wood floors, large window, and half bath with stone tile. Kitchen features center island with breakfast bar, pass-through to living area, and access to large deck perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms offer ample closet space and full bath has large soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Finished basement includes a full-size washer/dryer, updated full bath, and family/media room. The fenced backyard has a covered patio and fire pit!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5018633)