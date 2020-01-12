1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE

Amenities

UPSTAIRS BASEBOARD AND CLOSETS ARE BEING INSTALLED. ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT YOUR NEW HOME! LOCATED IN THE VILLAGE OF THOMAS RUN THIS MOVE-IN READY EOG FEATURES - 3 BDRMS - 2.5 BTHS - UPDATED KITCHEN W/SS & BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTERS - OPEN LIVING ROOM & DINING RM W/HRDWD FLRS - LL FAMILY ROOM W/LAMINATE FLRS & A PELLET STOVE - MASTER SUITE W/A FULL BATH - SPACIOUS FENCED REAR YARD & COMMON AREA ARE JUST THE ADDED BONUS!