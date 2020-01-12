UPSTAIRS BASEBOARD AND CLOSETS ARE BEING INSTALLED. ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT YOUR NEW HOME! LOCATED IN THE VILLAGE OF THOMAS RUN THIS MOVE-IN READY EOG FEATURES - 3 BDRMS - 2.5 BTHS - UPDATED KITCHEN W/SS & BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTERS - OPEN LIVING ROOM & DINING RM W/HRDWD FLRS - LL FAMILY ROOM W/LAMINATE FLRS & A PELLET STOVE - MASTER SUITE W/A FULL BATH - SPACIOUS FENCED REAR YARD & COMMON AREA ARE JUST THE ADDED BONUS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have any available units?
1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have?
Some of 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.