All apartments in Bel Air North
Find more places like 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air North, MD
/
1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE

1834 Queen Anne Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1834 Queen Anne Square, Bel Air North, MD 21015

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPSTAIRS BASEBOARD AND CLOSETS ARE BEING INSTALLED. ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT YOUR NEW HOME! LOCATED IN THE VILLAGE OF THOMAS RUN THIS MOVE-IN READY EOG FEATURES - 3 BDRMS - 2.5 BTHS - UPDATED KITCHEN W/SS & BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTERS - OPEN LIVING ROOM & DINING RM W/HRDWD FLRS - LL FAMILY ROOM W/LAMINATE FLRS & A PELLET STOVE - MASTER SUITE W/A FULL BATH - SPACIOUS FENCED REAR YARD & COMMON AREA ARE JUST THE ADDED BONUS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have any available units?
1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have?
Some of 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1834 QUEEN ANNE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bel Air North 2 BedroomsBel Air North Apartments with Garage
Bel Air North Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBel Air North Apartments with Pool
Bel Air North Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MD
Spry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDCape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDChestertown, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College