Great end of group townhome available for immediate occupancy pets considered on a case-by-case basis must use Weichert Realtor~s Diana Realty lease and application application fees are $50 per person first months rent and security deposit are dueiimmediately upon application approval by owner all funds must be in the form of a money order or cashiers checks Application is available under view documents
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1800 STILL POND WAY have any available units?
1800 STILL POND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1800 STILL POND WAY have?
Some of 1800 STILL POND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 STILL POND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1800 STILL POND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 STILL POND WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 STILL POND WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1800 STILL POND WAY offer parking?
No, 1800 STILL POND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1800 STILL POND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 STILL POND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 STILL POND WAY have a pool?
No, 1800 STILL POND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1800 STILL POND WAY have accessible units?
No, 1800 STILL POND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 STILL POND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 STILL POND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 STILL POND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 STILL POND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.