1719 LANDMARK DRIVE

Amenities
Fabulous three bedroom, two full bath condo on the top floor, available for lease. Enter into the secured building with a main entrance lock and intercom system within your condo. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, galley kitchen and breakfast room with table space that leads to your private balcony. Master bedroom has master bath en-suite and large walk-in closet. Second and third bedrooms are spacious with large closets. You don't want to miss this one! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!