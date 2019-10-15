All apartments in Bel Air North
Bel Air North, MD
1719 LANDMARK DRIVE
1719 LANDMARK DRIVE

1719 Landmark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Landmark Drive, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous three bedroom, two full bath condo on the top floor, available for lease. Enter into the secured building with a main entrance lock and intercom system within your condo. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, galley kitchen and breakfast room with table space that leads to your private balcony. Master bedroom has master bath en-suite and large walk-in closet. Second and third bedrooms are spacious with large closets. You don't want to miss this one! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE have any available units?
1719 LANDMARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 LANDMARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
