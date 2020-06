Amenities

FREE RENT THROUGH 11/15! Remaining November rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Check out this great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath brick front town home in Bel Air! Home has been freshly painted! Kitchen features NEW cabinets, applicances and counters! 2 large bedrooms! Finished lower level is a great space for entertaining. Deck has steps that lease to your back yard! Professionally managed! Pets OK case by case. Don't wait, this one will not last!