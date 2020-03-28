Amenities

Welcome to 118 Paden Court located in Forest Hill. This townhome has been freshly painted and ready for a new tenant. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half Bath. Master bedroom has a HUGE walk in closet. Professionally cleaned carpets on the upper and lower levels. New carpet on the main level. Large kitchen with a tiled backsplash and ceramic tile flooring. Finished lower level with gas fireplace and lots of storage. $25 application fee. For more information, email amy.markland@penfedrealty.com.**PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS A 6 MONTH LEASE INITIALLY AND THEN MONTH TO MONTH AFTER THAT**