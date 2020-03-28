All apartments in Bel Air North
118 PADEN COURT
Last updated March 28 2020

118 PADEN COURT

118 Paden Court · No Longer Available
Location

118 Paden Court, Bel Air North, MD 21050

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to 118 Paden Court located in Forest Hill. This townhome has been freshly painted and ready for a new tenant. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half Bath. Master bedroom has a HUGE walk in closet. Professionally cleaned carpets on the upper and lower levels. New carpet on the main level. Large kitchen with a tiled backsplash and ceramic tile flooring. Finished lower level with gas fireplace and lots of storage. $25 application fee. For more information, email amy.markland@penfedrealty.com.**PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS A 6 MONTH LEASE INITIALLY AND THEN MONTH TO MONTH AFTER THAT**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 PADEN COURT have any available units?
118 PADEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air North, MD.
What amenities does 118 PADEN COURT have?
Some of 118 PADEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 PADEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
118 PADEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 PADEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 118 PADEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air North.
Does 118 PADEN COURT offer parking?
No, 118 PADEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 118 PADEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 PADEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 PADEN COURT have a pool?
No, 118 PADEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 118 PADEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 118 PADEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 118 PADEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 PADEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 PADEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 PADEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

