5945 Bartonsville Road

Amenities
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD.
Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.
Spacious main floor open living room, kitchen and dining with stunning views
Kitchen has skylights and attached quarry-tiled sun room. One bedroom and one bathroom on first floor.
Second floor loft master bedroom/bath suite with skylights and outside balcony.
Min of 600 credit score and $6,600 income per month
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.