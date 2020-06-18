All apartments in Bartonsville
Bartonsville, MD
5945 Bartonsville Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:49 PM

5945 Bartonsville Road

5945 Bartonsville Road · (301) 888-5132
Location

5945 Bartonsville Road, Bartonsville, MD 21704

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD.
Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.
Spacious main floor open living room, kitchen and dining with stunning views
Kitchen has skylights and attached quarry-tiled sun room. One bedroom and one bathroom on first floor.

Second floor loft master bedroom/bath suite with skylights and outside balcony.

Min of 600 credit score and $6,600 income per month

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

