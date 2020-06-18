5945 Bartonsville Road

Amenities

Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD.

Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.

Spacious main floor open living room, kitchen and dining with stunning views

Kitchen has skylights and attached quarry-tiled sun room. One bedroom and one bathroom on first floor.



Second floor loft master bedroom/bath suite with skylights and outside balcony.



Min of 600 credit score and $6,600 income per month



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.