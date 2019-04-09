3215 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Just Reduced ~ Huge 3 Bedroom SFH in Baltimore Highlands - Just reduced ~ Well-maintained single family home in Baltimore Highlands boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light throughout. Features include an updated bath and kitchen with granite countertops. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath plus a bonus den on the third level. Washer/dryer and huge fenced yard with private drive and detached garage for added convenience. Located just off Patapsco Ave between I895 & I295.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers!

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Cats Allowed



