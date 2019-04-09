All apartments in Baltimore Highlands
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

3215 Magnolia Avenue

3215 Magnolia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3215 Magnolia Ave, Baltimore Highlands, MD 21227
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Just Reduced ~ Huge 3 Bedroom SFH in Baltimore Highlands - Just reduced ~ Well-maintained single family home in Baltimore Highlands boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light throughout. Features include an updated bath and kitchen with granite countertops. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath plus a bonus den on the third level. Washer/dryer and huge fenced yard with private drive and detached garage for added convenience. Located just off Patapsco Ave between I895 & I295.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers!
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4618861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
3215 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore Highlands, MD.
What amenities does 3215 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 3215 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Magnolia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Magnolia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3215 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3215 Magnolia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 3215 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3215 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3215 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3215 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3215 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
