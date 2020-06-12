/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Unit Available
5640 Wade Ct L
5640 Wade Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1192 sqft
Top floor condominium. 2 bed/2bath, Ballenger - Property Id: 5923 2bed/2bath top floor condominium with deck. One assigned parking spot. Small pets may be allowed pending review and extra per month.
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Downtown Frederick
6 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
1 Unit Available
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE
6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room.
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
126 ICE STREET
126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
966 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level.
1 Unit Available
5945 Bartonsville Road
5945 Bartonsville Road, Bartonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1728 sqft
Unique post and beam house near historic downtown Frederick, MD. Hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, fireplace, central air and 2 stories of prow windows.
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Waterford
9 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
39 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1040 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
7 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Maryland City
41 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Walnut Ridge
11 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1043 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Whittier
3 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Waverley View
3 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
1 Unit Available
1316 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE
1316 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Available in July! Cozy three level townhouses minutes to 270/70! Close to Fort Detrick and shopping. This home features two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, front entry garage, a deck and yard. Owner pays trash, water and sewer. Tenant occupied.
