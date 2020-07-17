All apartments in Ballenger Creek
Ballenger Creek, MD
5910 LEBEN DRIVE
5910 LEBEN DRIVE

5910 Leben Drive · (301) 972-5588
Ballenger Creek
Location

5910 Leben Drive, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2432 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area. This spacious home features approximately 2,400.00 square feet. A open kitchen floor plan with center island is the perfect spot for entertaining family and friends. Upstairs, is the spacious owner suite with large walk-in closet and private bathroom which includes dual sinks, a shower and separate luxury tub. Walkout level basement with full bathroom and fireplace. Jefferson Place features innovative townhome living with the convenience of a planned Town Center, access to major commuter routes and breathtaking pastoral and mountain views. Amenities include an on-site community clubhouse with fitness center and outdoor swimming pool with a sand volleyball court, tennis court, basketball court, tot lot, dog park, walking trails and common area space. The community is convenient to downtown Frederick offerings quaint shops, restaurants and the famous Carroll Creek Walk and commuter routes like I-270 and I-70 and Route 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE have any available units?
5910 LEBEN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE have?
Some of 5910 LEBEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 LEBEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5910 LEBEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 LEBEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5910 LEBEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5910 LEBEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 LEBEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5910 LEBEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5910 LEBEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 LEBEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 LEBEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 LEBEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
