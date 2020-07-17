5910 LEBEN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area. This spacious home features approximately 2,400.00 square feet. A open kitchen floor plan with center island is the perfect spot for entertaining family and friends. Upstairs, is the spacious owner suite with large walk-in closet and private bathroom which includes dual sinks, a shower and separate luxury tub. Walkout level basement with full bathroom and fireplace. Jefferson Place features innovative townhome living with the convenience of a planned Town Center, access to major commuter routes and breathtaking pastoral and mountain views. Amenities include an on-site community clubhouse with fitness center and outdoor swimming pool with a sand volleyball court, tennis court, basketball court, tot lot, dog park, walking trails and common area space. The community is convenient to downtown Frederick offerings quaint shops, restaurants and the famous Carroll Creek Walk and commuter routes like I-270 and I-70 and Route 15.