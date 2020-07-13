/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
5910 LEBEN DRIVE
5910 Leben Drive, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2432 sqft
Largest model by Ryan Homes in the community Jefferson Place . 2 car garage with a BIG deck. Upgraded the 42" kitchen cabinets with gorgeous granite counters, hardwood stairs and hardwood floor in kitchen area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6628 Haydown Ct
6628 Haydown Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse in Farmbrook. Neutral paint and carpet/flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with separate dining room, family room & living room on main level. Walkout to fenced backyard & patio with shed. Full size washer/dryer.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4954 Clarendon Terrace
4954 Clarendon Terrace, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
4954 Clarendon Terrace Available 08/01/20 Desired Neighborhood w/ Community Pool and Quick Access to Major Highways. - Spacious 3 level back to back townhome. Main level features kitchen, dining, and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Ballenger Creek
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Carrollton
424 TERRY COURT
424 Terry Court, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath apartment conveniently located close to commuter routes. Central A/c , stacked washer dryer in unit, and assigned parking . Pets considered on case-by-case basis with $500 pet deposit. No smoking please.
Results within 5 miles of Ballenger Creek
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
29 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,563
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,523
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$968
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1439 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
2 Units Available
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
8390 Discovery Place
8390 Discovery Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1889 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Full and 1 Half Bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
503 Stone Springs Ln
503 Stone Springs Lane, Middletown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2640 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted and new carpets 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Townhome in Glenbrook, Middletown. With eat-in-kitchen, deck, large rec area in basement-rough in bath, storage area,tot lot directly in rear on common area, HOA mows grass.
Similar Pages
Ballenger Creek 1 BedroomsBallenger Creek 2 BedroomsBallenger Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBallenger Creek 3 BedroomsBallenger Creek Apartments with Balcony
Ballenger Creek Apartments with GarageBallenger Creek Apartments with GymBallenger Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBallenger Creek Apartments with ParkingBallenger Creek Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAMartinsburg, WVTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA