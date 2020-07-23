74 Accessible Apartments for rent in Aspen Hill, MD
Aspen Hill was named for the beauty of the Aspen trees that surrounded the first post office to service the local area. Then, as now, the beauty of the area is one of the many features that bring people to the area.
Aspen Hill is located in southern Maryland, less than 15 miles from the nations capital. While it is a designated census location, it remains unincorporated. The boundaries of the area are loosely defined but are understood to include the areas of Wheaton, Rockville, and Silver Spring.Aspen Hill is the name given to the majority of the towns within Marylands Montgomery County. It is not simply one city; it is several cities, all of which are essentially suburbs of the nations capital. This area is centrally located and as such one can expect to pay more for the convenience of being near so many opportunities for work and play. See more
There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Aspen Hill with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.
Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.
Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Aspen Hill. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.