Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

5533 Burnside Dr

5533 Burnside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Burnside Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full and one half bath townhome in Rockville! The first floor features a large living area, a separate dining room with laminate hardwood flooring and half bath. The fully equipped "galley" style kitchen offers ample cabinet storage space, custom tiled floors and gas stove. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and laminate wood flooring through the two smaller rooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with tiled flooring and walk-in shower. The unfinished basement would make a great home gym and offers massive storage area and laundry space with washer/dryer. Slider door access through the living room to private patio and rear yard would be great for entertaining!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5334238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Burnside Dr have any available units?
5533 Burnside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 5533 Burnside Dr have?
Some of 5533 Burnside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Burnside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Burnside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Burnside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Burnside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Burnside Dr offer parking?
No, 5533 Burnside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Burnside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5533 Burnside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Burnside Dr have a pool?
No, 5533 Burnside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Burnside Dr have accessible units?
No, 5533 Burnside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Burnside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Burnside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 Burnside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5533 Burnside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

