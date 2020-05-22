5533 Burnside Dr

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full and one half bath townhome in Rockville! The first floor features a large living area, a separate dining room with laminate hardwood flooring and half bath. The fully equipped "galley" style kitchen offers ample cabinet storage space, custom tiled floors and gas stove. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and laminate wood flooring through the two smaller rooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and full bath with tiled flooring and walk-in shower. The unfinished basement would make a great home gym and offers massive storage area and laundry space with washer/dryer. Slider door access through the living room to private patio and rear yard would be great for entertaining!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



