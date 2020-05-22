Amenities

4501 Bel Pre Road Available 09/01/19 Premium Renovation Inside a Wonderfully Spacious Colonial! - Don't be fooled by the facade... You're about to walk into a home that has experienced a premium renovation from top to bottom. Oh, and this home is super big too!



As you enter through the front door, you'll see your expansive living room to fit your closest friends and family, and even some extended family too because there's just that much room. Follow the smell through the dining room into your gourmet kitchen. Featuring new wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, you will be wowed. The living room is the exclamation point on your main level.



Let's go upstairs to see your 4 full size bedrooms. The master suite features a beautiful bathroom that you'll have all to yourself. The occupants of the other bedrooms will share the other upstairs full bathroom. Notice the energy efficient windows too.



To get away from it all we can head down to the fully finished basement. The larger family room is ideal for a TV watching space and the separate study makes for the perfect office. You don't even need to go back upstairs to use the restroom. You've got a full bathroom right there.



Topping it all off is the backyard with room to run around, fire up the grill or just relax and enjoy the fresh air. Keep the grill, bocci set and the car in the garage for safe storage.



If the pictures and description have piqued your interest, email (no phone calls please) Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this wonderful home!



Lease Terms:

Available Sept 1st, 2019

12 month initial lease term

Sorry, no pets. No exceptions due to allergy.

No smoking



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



