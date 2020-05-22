All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 4501 Bel Pre Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
4501 Bel Pre Road
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

4501 Bel Pre Road

4501 Bel Pre Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4501 Bel Pre Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bocce court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4501 Bel Pre Road Available 09/01/19 Premium Renovation Inside a Wonderfully Spacious Colonial! - Don't be fooled by the facade... You're about to walk into a home that has experienced a premium renovation from top to bottom. Oh, and this home is super big too!

As you enter through the front door, you'll see your expansive living room to fit your closest friends and family, and even some extended family too because there's just that much room. Follow the smell through the dining room into your gourmet kitchen. Featuring new wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, you will be wowed. The living room is the exclamation point on your main level.

Let's go upstairs to see your 4 full size bedrooms. The master suite features a beautiful bathroom that you'll have all to yourself. The occupants of the other bedrooms will share the other upstairs full bathroom. Notice the energy efficient windows too.

To get away from it all we can head down to the fully finished basement. The larger family room is ideal for a TV watching space and the separate study makes for the perfect office. You don't even need to go back upstairs to use the restroom. You've got a full bathroom right there.

Topping it all off is the backyard with room to run around, fire up the grill or just relax and enjoy the fresh air. Keep the grill, bocci set and the car in the garage for safe storage.

If the pictures and description have piqued your interest, email (no phone calls please) Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this wonderful home!

Lease Terms:
Available Sept 1st, 2019
12 month initial lease term
Sorry, no pets. No exceptions due to allergy.
No smoking

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2883524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Bel Pre Road have any available units?
4501 Bel Pre Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4501 Bel Pre Road have?
Some of 4501 Bel Pre Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Bel Pre Road currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Bel Pre Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Bel Pre Road pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Bel Pre Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 4501 Bel Pre Road offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Bel Pre Road offers parking.
Does 4501 Bel Pre Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Bel Pre Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Bel Pre Road have a pool?
No, 4501 Bel Pre Road does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Bel Pre Road have accessible units?
No, 4501 Bel Pre Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Bel Pre Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Bel Pre Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 Bel Pre Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 Bel Pre Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAspen Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aspen Hill Apartments with BalconiesAspen Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America