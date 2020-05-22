4204 Landgreen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Classic split-level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, move-in condition! Convenient location, walkable to Aspen Hill shopping center. This home is located on a quiet side street and has charming front and fenced backyard space. The 1st floor has wide-open living area with sun-splashed hardwood flooring, huge bay windows, & kitchen with eat-in space. Screen patio with easy access off the kitchen - great for entertaining. Downstairs offers additional living space fireplace, built-in shelving, storage area, and W/D. Upstairs has 3-bedrooms all with good closet space and designated master suite with private bathroom and larger closets. Master suite and main living spaces have newer ceiling fans. Home has unique space and a classic feel! Available now! Call or email Alec (301-452-6821) to schedule your showing today.