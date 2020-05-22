All apartments in Aspen Hill
Aspen Hill, MD
4204 Landgreen St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:45 PM

4204 Landgreen St

4204 Landgreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Landgreen Street, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Classic split-level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, move-in condition! Convenient location, walkable to Aspen Hill shopping center. This home is located on a quiet side street and has charming front and fenced backyard space. The 1st floor has wide-open living area with sun-splashed hardwood flooring, huge bay windows, & kitchen with eat-in space. Screen patio with easy access off the kitchen - great for entertaining. Downstairs offers additional living space fireplace, built-in shelving, storage area, and W/D. Upstairs has 3-bedrooms all with good closet space and designated master suite with private bathroom and larger closets. Master suite and main living spaces have newer ceiling fans. Home has unique space and a classic feel! Available now! Call or email Alec (301-452-6821) to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Landgreen St have any available units?
4204 Landgreen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4204 Landgreen St have?
Some of 4204 Landgreen St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Landgreen St currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Landgreen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Landgreen St pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Landgreen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 4204 Landgreen St offer parking?
No, 4204 Landgreen St does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Landgreen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Landgreen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Landgreen St have a pool?
No, 4204 Landgreen St does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Landgreen St have accessible units?
No, 4204 Landgreen St does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Landgreen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Landgreen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Landgreen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4204 Landgreen St does not have units with air conditioning.
