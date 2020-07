Amenities

This beautiful split foyer home offers 6 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and one half bath for the master bedroom. This property offers a spacious backyard for gatherings and celebrations. The kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The bedrooms contain beautiful windows to allow rays of light to enrich the home atmosphere. Don't miss out on this great rental opportunity!