2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast room and walk-out to long balcony. Spacious Living Room with open-plan adjacent Dining Room offers large entertainment space and walk-out to balcony. High level view to community patio area and trees. Washer/dryer has its own storage room. Neutral color palette, high ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, and over 1,300 square feet overall. Leisure World is a gated age 55+ community for independent living. Many amenities include an 18-hole golf course, an outdoor pool, two indoor pools and a spa, tennis courts, a recently enlarged exercise gym, theater, two clubhouses, two restaurants, free shuttle bus service, lots of green space for walking/jogging, and dozens of activities and clubs. Location inside is 140 steps from elevator, or half-way down hall.