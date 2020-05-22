All apartments in Aspen Hill
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:59 PM

2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408

2901 North Leisure World Boulevard · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Underground garage parking space. First-class mid-rise building in L.W. Model G features two Master Suites with walk-in closets, one with stall shower the other with tub/ shower. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast room and walk-out to long balcony. Spacious Living Room with open-plan adjacent Dining Room offers large entertainment space and walk-out to balcony. High level view to community patio area and trees. Washer/dryer has its own storage room. Neutral color palette, high ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, and over 1,300 square feet overall. Leisure World is a gated age 55+ community for independent living. Many amenities include an 18-hole golf course, an outdoor pool, two indoor pools and a spa, tennis courts, a recently enlarged exercise gym, theater, two clubhouses, two restaurants, free shuttle bus service, lots of green space for walking/jogging, and dozens of activities and clubs. Location inside is 140 steps from elevator, or half-way down hall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 have any available units?
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 have?
Some of 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 pet-friendly?
No, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 offer parking?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 does offer parking.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 have a pool?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 has a pool.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 have accessible units?
No, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 S LEISURE WORLD BLVD #408 does not have units with air conditioning.
