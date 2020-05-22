All apartments in Aspen Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2802 NORBECK ROAD

2802 Norbeck Road · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Norbeck Road, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Property Amenities
Price Dec - 11/27/18. Single family home renting for the price of the townhome!! Remodeled nicely inside. Hardwood floors. Neutral paint throughout. Remodeled kitchen w/ white cabinets and granite counters & SS appliances. Lovely family room and living room combination. All bathrooms are remodeled in this one. Three good size bedrooms upstairs with lots of light. MBR w/ own bath. Unfinished basement for storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have any available units?
2802 NORBECK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have?
Some of 2802 NORBECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 NORBECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2802 NORBECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 NORBECK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2802 NORBECK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD offer parking?
No, 2802 NORBECK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 NORBECK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have a pool?
No, 2802 NORBECK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2802 NORBECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 NORBECK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 NORBECK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
