Price Dec - 11/27/18. Single family home renting for the price of the townhome!! Remodeled nicely inside. Hardwood floors. Neutral paint throughout. Remodeled kitchen w/ white cabinets and granite counters & SS appliances. Lovely family room and living room combination. All bathrooms are remodeled in this one. Three good size bedrooms upstairs with lots of light. MBR w/ own bath. Unfinished basement for storage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have any available units?
What amenities does 2802 NORBECK ROAD have?
Some of 2802 NORBECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 NORBECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
