2703 Leaf Drop Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Please click here to apply This 3rd floor condo features an open floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Carpeting throughout and brand new carpet in the living room - Living room dinning room combo with slay lighting, Cathedral ceilings, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Full kitchen with fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Tons of counter and cabinet space. Free open parking access to 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, and club house. Great condo; perfect for anyone. DONT MISS IT!