Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

2703 Leaf Drop Court

2703 Leaf Drop Court · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Leaf Drop Court, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Please click here to apply This 3rd floor condo features an open floor plan with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Carpeting throughout and brand new carpet in the living room - Living room dinning room combo with slay lighting, Cathedral ceilings, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Full kitchen with fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Tons of counter and cabinet space. Free open parking access to 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, and club house. Great condo; perfect for anyone. DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Leaf Drop Court have any available units?
2703 Leaf Drop Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2703 Leaf Drop Court have?
Some of 2703 Leaf Drop Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Leaf Drop Court currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Leaf Drop Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Leaf Drop Court pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Leaf Drop Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2703 Leaf Drop Court offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Leaf Drop Court offers parking.
Does 2703 Leaf Drop Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 Leaf Drop Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Leaf Drop Court have a pool?
Yes, 2703 Leaf Drop Court has a pool.
Does 2703 Leaf Drop Court have accessible units?
No, 2703 Leaf Drop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Leaf Drop Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Leaf Drop Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Leaf Drop Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2703 Leaf Drop Court has units with air conditioning.
