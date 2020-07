Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Fabulous 3BD/2BA with Skylights - TOP FLOOR! Top-floor condo in walk-up building in Wintergate at Longmead Crossing community! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, full size washer/dryer in unit, lots of natural light with cathedral ceilings and skylight. Located right next to ICC-200 in Silver Spring. Community has outdoor pool, tennis courts, playground and ample green space. Trash removal, snow removal, condo fee and parking included in rent.