Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2433 Copper Mountain Ter

2433 Copper Mountain Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2433 Copper Mountain Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated townhouse with one car garage - Beautifully updated townhouse that you don't want to miss! End unit with one car garage, 3 bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms. Open concept at main level, updated kitchen with granite countertop, ss appliances, and center island. Sunlight splashes to spacious living room, hardwood flooring throughout the dining area off to a deck with view to greens. Skylight window above the staircase to upper level, vaulted ceiling full bathroom. Fully finished basement with walk out to backyard and entrance to garage, a large size room is perfect for family room or entertainment center. A fireplace is adding on a touch of cozy. Near entrance to highway, ICC & public transportation.

<>

Text 2433 to 202-850-0665 to set up a tour today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter have any available units?
2433 Copper Mountain Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter have?
Some of 2433 Copper Mountain Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Copper Mountain Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Copper Mountain Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Copper Mountain Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2433 Copper Mountain Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Copper Mountain Ter offers parking.
Does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 Copper Mountain Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter have a pool?
No, 2433 Copper Mountain Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter have accessible units?
No, 2433 Copper Mountain Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 Copper Mountain Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2433 Copper Mountain Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2433 Copper Mountain Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

