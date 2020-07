15920 Woods Center Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous Home, close to shops, Intercounty Connect - Property Id: 125641



GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME IN AN IDYLLIC SETTING ON OVER 1.6 ACRES~SURROUNDED BY LUSH LANDSCAPING, ONLY MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND THE INTERCOUNTY CONNECTOR~ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT COMING IN THE LARGE WINDOWS, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WOOD FLOORS THE MAIN FLOOR BOASTS A RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH AN INDUCTIVE COOKING COOKTOP, GREAT CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE AND IS RIGHT OFF THE FAMILY ROOM~THE FAMILY ROOM FEATURES A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND WONDERFUL VIEWS OF THE BACK YARD~SUNROOM OFF THE FAMILY ROOM TO RELAX AND WATCH THE BIRDS AND WILD LIFE~UPPER LEVEL FEATURES 2 MORE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH, GREAT CLOSET SPACE~LOWER LEVEL WITH A WALK-OUT BASEMENT, ORNAMENTAL FIREPLACE AND FLOATING FLOORS THAT ARE EASY TO MAINTAIN~LAUNDRY AND STORAGE SPACE OFF THE REC ROOM~LAWN WORK, TRASH PICK UP ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT~ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS HOME, AVAILABLE SOON!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/125641p

Property Id 125641



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044089)