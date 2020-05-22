14604 Myer Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Immediately Available. This spacious, updated Colonial has surprising spaces & rooms. Hardwood floors throughout main & bedroom levels, & Kitchen area & Baths with ceramic floors. Custom drapes & gourmet kitchen. All upstairs BRs have ceiling fans. Repacement windows throughout. Large bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Finished basement has 1-BR & full bath. Beautiful front yard and very large fenced in back yard with big spacious deck. Near Metro, Bus Service, Pets Case by Case. Must see! Move in ready!!