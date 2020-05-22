All apartments in Aspen Hill
14604 Myer Terrace

14604 Myer Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14604 Myer Terrace, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Immediately Available. This spacious, updated Colonial has surprising spaces & rooms. Hardwood floors throughout main & bedroom levels, & Kitchen area & Baths with ceramic floors. Custom drapes & gourmet kitchen. All upstairs BRs have ceiling fans. Repacement windows throughout. Large bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Finished basement has 1-BR & full bath. Beautiful front yard and very large fenced in back yard with big spacious deck. Near Metro, Bus Service, Pets Case by Case. Must see! Move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14604 Myer Terrace have any available units?
14604 Myer Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14604 Myer Terrace have?
Some of 14604 Myer Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14604 Myer Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14604 Myer Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14604 Myer Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 14604 Myer Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 14604 Myer Terrace offer parking?
No, 14604 Myer Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 14604 Myer Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14604 Myer Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14604 Myer Terrace have a pool?
No, 14604 Myer Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 14604 Myer Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14604 Myer Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14604 Myer Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 14604 Myer Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14604 Myer Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 14604 Myer Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

