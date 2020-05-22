All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
14504 GEORGIA AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14504 GEORGIA AVENUE

14504 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14504 Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc2639d0f3 ----
Spacious home available on a large lot (on wooded service road). This home offers 4500 sq ft! Renovated with newer roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen, and master suite with spa. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Jack & Jill bedroom, and LL bonus room. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the main floor. Whole House Generator included.

Rental Terms:

Rental: $3,600.00

Security Deposit: $3,600.00

Available Now

Pets Allowed: Yes

Pets Restriction: Case by Case Basis

Modified 10:34 pm January 10, 2019 | Updated 07:00 pm December 31, 1969

Listing courtesy of Monica Sharma, Wormald Realty, LLC.

Listing data provided by BrightMLS, Inc., Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE have any available units?
14504 GEORGIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE have?
Some of 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14504 GEORGIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14504 GEORGIA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill Apartments with BalconiesAspen Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America