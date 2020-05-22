14504 GEORGIA AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Spacious home available on a large lot (on wooded service road). This home offers 4500 sq ft! Renovated with newer roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen, and master suite with spa. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Jack & Jill bedroom, and LL bonus room. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the main floor. Whole House Generator included.



Rental Terms:



Rental: $3,600.00



Security Deposit: $3,600.00



Available Now



Pets Allowed: Yes



Pets Restriction: Case by Case Basis



