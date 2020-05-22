All apartments in Aspen Hill
Find more places like 13837 DOWLAIS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen Hill, MD
/
13837 DOWLAIS DR
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

13837 DOWLAIS DR

13837 Dowlais Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aspen Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13837 Dowlais Drive, Aspen Hill, MD 20853

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Fully Furnished, Gorgeous House With 4 Levels Of Living Space, Furnished With Great Flow And Space For Entertaining. 5 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths. Kitchen Features A Breakfast Bar That Opens Into The Dining Room. Dining Room Has Patio Door Leading Outdoors To Spacious Deck And Peaceful Backyard. Family Room With Patio Door To Backyard Patio. Fully Fenced Yard Which Includes A Garden Shed. Finished Lower Level Features A Large Recreation Room And An Office/Den. Heated Floors In Dining Room And Living Room. Hardwood Floors, Replacement Windows And Doors, Updated Baths And More. Great Rockville Location On A Quiet Street. Excellent Schools And Plenty Of Parking With Fantastic Curb Appeal. Public Transportation Accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13837 DOWLAIS DR have any available units?
13837 DOWLAIS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aspen Hill, MD.
What amenities does 13837 DOWLAIS DR have?
Some of 13837 DOWLAIS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13837 DOWLAIS DR currently offering any rent specials?
13837 DOWLAIS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13837 DOWLAIS DR pet-friendly?
No, 13837 DOWLAIS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen Hill.
Does 13837 DOWLAIS DR offer parking?
Yes, 13837 DOWLAIS DR offers parking.
Does 13837 DOWLAIS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13837 DOWLAIS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13837 DOWLAIS DR have a pool?
No, 13837 DOWLAIS DR does not have a pool.
Does 13837 DOWLAIS DR have accessible units?
No, 13837 DOWLAIS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13837 DOWLAIS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13837 DOWLAIS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13837 DOWLAIS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13837 DOWLAIS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave
Aspen Hill, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Aspen Hill 1 BedroomsAspen Hill 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Hill Apartments with BalconiesAspen Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Aspen Hill Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDMaryland City, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFairland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America