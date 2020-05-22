13837 DOWLAIS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Fully Furnished, Gorgeous House With 4 Levels Of Living Space, Furnished With Great Flow And Space For Entertaining. 5 Bedrooms And 3 Full Baths. Kitchen Features A Breakfast Bar That Opens Into The Dining Room. Dining Room Has Patio Door Leading Outdoors To Spacious Deck And Peaceful Backyard. Family Room With Patio Door To Backyard Patio. Fully Fenced Yard Which Includes A Garden Shed. Finished Lower Level Features A Large Recreation Room And An Office/Den. Heated Floors In Dining Room And Living Room. Hardwood Floors, Replacement Windows And Doors, Updated Baths And More. Great Rockville Location On A Quiet Street. Excellent Schools And Plenty Of Parking With Fantastic Curb Appeal. Public Transportation Accessible.