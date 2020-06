Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Close in location with metro, shopping, restaurants and near all major roads. Excellent floor plan with family room off kitchen, laundry room upstairs and deck off kitchen. 2 master bedrooms. 2 car garage located on very private cul de sac. New paint and all new carpet.