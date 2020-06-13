Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1624 sqft
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1117 OLD COUNTY ROAD
1117 Old County Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Opulence at its finest! This quaint and impeccably kept detailed cape cod is a true Severna Park, Maryland find. It offers so many features; 3+ bedrooms, 2 .
Results within 1 mile of Arnold

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1155 PINE TREE DR
1155 Pine Tree Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1228 sqft
Lease begins July 1st. Minimum credit score of 650 and minimum monthly income of $3800. Credit and background check: $40 per person. Lovely, updated cottage with large great room, eat-in kitchen, den, fenced-in yard with large deck and shed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
636 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE
636 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Beautiful well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, with new windows, new HVAC, closet space, washer/dryer, gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar separate dining/sunroom and balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
106 TRAILING IVY LN
106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready for occupancy. Cute as a button lower level of a ranch style home apartment. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all overlooking the Severn River. Private entrance and 2 parking space . Amazingly spacious with 1300 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
18 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
19 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,794
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,423
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
3 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4200 sqft
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.
City Guide for Arnold, MD

"Wilmer" is a local celebrity in Arnold, MD, but don't expect him to sign an autograph: Wilmer is a proud 200-year-old white oak (Maryland's state tree), who stands serenely in Arnold Park amid a colorful and vibrant plethora of birds. At 128 feet tall, Wilmer is in the running to become Maryland's own official living state tree.

Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Arnold, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arnold renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

