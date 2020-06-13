84 Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD with balcony
"Wilmer" is a local celebrity in Arnold, MD, but don't expect him to sign an autograph: Wilmer is a proud 200-year-old white oak (Maryland's state tree), who stands serenely in Arnold Park amid a colorful and vibrant plethora of birds. At 128 feet tall, Wilmer is in the running to become Maryland's own official living state tree.
Arnold was settled by its namesake, John Arnold, in the early 19th century. It spanned 300 acres between the Magothy and Severn rivers in Maryland, and today it's just five miles away from the state capital of Annapolis and home to more than 23,000 residents. Arnold is nestled pristinely into the beautiful Broadneck Peninsula, which means its citizens enjoy scenic cliffs, beaches, and river views.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Arnold renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.