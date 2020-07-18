All apartments in Arnold
1508 GRANDVIEW RD

1508 Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Grandview Road, Arnold, MD 21012
Arnold

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Prepare to be impressed the moment you enter this newly built ~The Covington~ model READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Sited on .9 ACRE landscaped lot in the COOL SPRING RIDGE community, a small enclave of only 5 homes that have direct access to the B&A Bike Trail in Arnold of Anne Arundel County. The Covington boosts many upgrades not normally found in standard construction. Some of the highlights of this home include: Stone features on the exterior front with stone water table, large stone front stoop and stone paver walkway. CertainTeed Carolina Beaded Vinyl Siding, Low maintenance aluminum clad facia and soffit. Roof gutters with some downspouts piped underground to storm water management system. Tamko 30 year architectural roof shingles. Silver Line windows throughout with four square grill pattern on top and clear bottom pane. 2~ X6~ EXTERIOR WALLS. Interior features include: Popular Open Floor Plan! 5 bedrooms 3 full baths on the upper level and finished lower level with large game room, a 6th bedroom ( can be used as exercise room if preferred) and full bath. The lower level is walk-out grade to stone paver patio.NATURAL GAS heating and cooking ( heating is zoned, details can be located on the Standard Features list in View Documents). Craftsman trim details with crown molding and cased wood window openings with wood windowsill. Harwood floors in foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Study, Kitchen & Breakfast area, Sunroom off the Kitchen, mud room and Upper Hall. ~Waterfall style~ hardwood staircase in 2 story foyer. Also keeping with the Craftsman style , ~Mid Continent~ cabinetry in Gourmet Kitchen with ~Dry Bar with Beverage Frig~, tiled back splash and easy to clean Quartz countertops. Samsung Black Stainless Steel appliances which includes a 5 burner gas cooktop, 30" double oven, upper convection, waterfall/3 rack dishwasher, and over-the range microwave oven with ~power grill~ (crisps the food), 25 Cu Ft French door refrigerator w/internal water dispenser. The cozy family room, off the kitchen, has a gas fireplace with stacked stone fa~ade, stone hearth and stone mantle. Enjoy morning coffee in the sun filled rear Sunroom with cathedral ceilings and Palladian style window. Days are gone that you have to come into the home from the garage through the laundry room to get to the kitchen~..this home has a separate mud room complete with cabinets and bench with storage under, perfect for shoes and wet coats and boots Owner~s Bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting area. Custom painted. Custom Owner~s Bath with walk in shower, a stand-alone tub, double sink vanity with Quartz top. Large walk-in closet.There is so much more to talk about but I~m running out of space~.come see for yourself !! You will fall in love at first site.PHOTO SHOOT PICTURES WILL BE READY BY LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD have any available units?
1508 GRANDVIEW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arnold, MD.
What amenities does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD have?
Some of 1508 GRANDVIEW RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 GRANDVIEW RD currently offering any rent specials?
1508 GRANDVIEW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 GRANDVIEW RD pet-friendly?
No, 1508 GRANDVIEW RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arnold.
Does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD offer parking?
Yes, 1508 GRANDVIEW RD offers parking.
Does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 GRANDVIEW RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD have a pool?
No, 1508 GRANDVIEW RD does not have a pool.
Does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD have accessible units?
No, 1508 GRANDVIEW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 GRANDVIEW RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 GRANDVIEW RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 GRANDVIEW RD does not have units with air conditioning.
