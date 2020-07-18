1508 GRANDVIEW RD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Prepare to be impressed the moment you enter this newly built ~The Covington~ model READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Sited on .9 ACRE landscaped lot in the COOL SPRING RIDGE community, a small enclave of only 5 homes that have direct access to the B&A Bike Trail in Arnold of Anne Arundel County. The Covington boosts many upgrades not normally found in standard construction. Some of the highlights of this home include: Stone features on the exterior front with stone water table, large stone front stoop and stone paver walkway. CertainTeed Carolina Beaded Vinyl Siding, Low maintenance aluminum clad facia and soffit. Roof gutters with some downspouts piped underground to storm water management system. Tamko 30 year architectural roof shingles. Silver Line windows throughout with four square grill pattern on top and clear bottom pane. 2~ X6~ EXTERIOR WALLS. Interior features include: Popular Open Floor Plan! 5 bedrooms 3 full baths on the upper level and finished lower level with large game room, a 6th bedroom ( can be used as exercise room if preferred) and full bath. The lower level is walk-out grade to stone paver patio.NATURAL GAS heating and cooking ( heating is zoned, details can be located on the Standard Features list in View Documents). Craftsman trim details with crown molding and cased wood window openings with wood windowsill. Harwood floors in foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Study, Kitchen & Breakfast area, Sunroom off the Kitchen, mud room and Upper Hall. ~Waterfall style~ hardwood staircase in 2 story foyer. Also keeping with the Craftsman style , ~Mid Continent~ cabinetry in Gourmet Kitchen with ~Dry Bar with Beverage Frig~, tiled back splash and easy to clean Quartz countertops. Samsung Black Stainless Steel appliances which includes a 5 burner gas cooktop, 30" double oven, upper convection, waterfall/3 rack dishwasher, and over-the range microwave oven with ~power grill~ (crisps the food), 25 Cu Ft French door refrigerator w/internal water dispenser. The cozy family room, off the kitchen, has a gas fireplace with stacked stone fa~ade, stone hearth and stone mantle. Enjoy morning coffee in the sun filled rear Sunroom with cathedral ceilings and Palladian style window. Days are gone that you have to come into the home from the garage through the laundry room to get to the kitchen~..this home has a separate mud room complete with cabinets and bench with storage under, perfect for shoes and wet coats and boots Owner~s Bedroom with tray ceiling and sitting area. Custom painted. Custom Owner~s Bath with walk in shower, a stand-alone tub, double sink vanity with Quartz top. Large walk-in closet.There is so much more to talk about but I~m running out of space~.come see for yourself !! You will fall in love at first site.PHOTO SHOOT PICTURES WILL BE READY BY LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON!!!