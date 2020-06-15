All apartments in Arbutus
Find more places like 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arbutus, MD
/
938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE

938 Elm Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arbutus
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

938 Elm Ridge Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21229

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Short term lease available! Cozy 1 BR on upper level of TH unit(Separate entrance), recent renovation and like new, luxurious kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertop, upgraded appliances and faucet. Beautiful gleaming floor through-out. The unit is equipped with Mini Split system, each room has it's own control. Very comfortable, private, and luxurious living with affordable price. This unit located in a quiet neighborhood near both UMBC and the beltway access. come to see this gem yourself and make it your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
Is 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct
Arbutus, MD 21227

Similar Pages

Arbutus 1 BedroomsArbutus 2 Bedrooms
Arbutus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArbutus Apartments with Parking
Arbutus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist University