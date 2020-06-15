938 ELM RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Short term lease available! Cozy 1 BR on upper level of TH unit(Separate entrance), recent renovation and like new, luxurious kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertop, upgraded appliances and faucet. Beautiful gleaming floor through-out. The unit is equipped with Mini Split system, each room has it's own control. Very comfortable, private, and luxurious living with affordable price. This unit located in a quiet neighborhood near both UMBC and the beltway access. come to see this gem yourself and make it your home.