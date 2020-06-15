46 INGATE TERRACE

Amenities

In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome. Main floor with updated eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters and s/s appliances, large living rm/dining room combo & access to large deck on main level. Finished basement w/ full bath with possible 4th bedroom/game room make it what you need. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Double pane Vinyl windows installed April 2019 whole home renovated in. Includes water & Sewer, Lawn maintenance and grass cutting. Sep laundry rm & storage. Great commuter location-close to 95, 695, 295, 195, & BWI. Close to MARC,Patapsco Park & UMBC