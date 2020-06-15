All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

46 INGATE TERRACE

46 Ingate Terrace · (800) 700-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Ingate Terrace, Arbutus, MD 21227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4506 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome. Main floor with updated eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters and s/s appliances, large living rm/dining room combo & access to large deck on main level. Finished basement w/ full bath with possible 4th bedroom/game room make it what you need. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Double pane Vinyl windows installed April 2019 whole home renovated in. Includes water & Sewer, Lawn maintenance and grass cutting. Sep laundry rm & storage. Great commuter location-close to 95, 695, 295, 195, & BWI. Close to MARC,Patapsco Park & UMBC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 INGATE TERRACE have any available units?
46 INGATE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 INGATE TERRACE have?
Some of 46 INGATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 INGATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
46 INGATE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 INGATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 46 INGATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arbutus.
Does 46 INGATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 46 INGATE TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 46 INGATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 INGATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 INGATE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 46 INGATE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 46 INGATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 46 INGATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46 INGATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 INGATE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 INGATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 INGATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
