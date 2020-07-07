All apartments in Arbutus
Last updated March 19 2019

1723 ELM AVENUE

1723 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Elm Avenue, Arbutus, MD 21227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic, renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home in historic Relay.New flooring,carpet and fresh paint. From your extended driveway, walk up to a traditional covered sitting porch.Walk through the front door into your formal living room with a decorative fireplace. Just pass the stairs is a tremendous double room that serves as a dining room and huge family living area. At the back is a brand new kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features new cabinets,ceramic tiled floor,stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.Walk out the back door to a spacious 20x15 deck.BONUS full bath on the main level. Walking up your traditional staircase leads to the bedrooms. Towards the back of the second floor is a master suite with it's own full bath. Another full main bath. There is laundry hook-ups on the second floor in a closet . Washer and dryer will be provided if needed. The yard is almost a third acre for family and pets. Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. We don't think it will last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 ELM AVENUE have any available units?
1723 ELM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arbutus, MD.
What amenities does 1723 ELM AVENUE have?
Some of 1723 ELM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 ELM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1723 ELM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 ELM AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 ELM AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1723 ELM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1723 ELM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1723 ELM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 ELM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 ELM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1723 ELM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1723 ELM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1723 ELM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 ELM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 ELM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 ELM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 ELM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
