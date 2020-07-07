1723 ELM AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic, renovated 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home in historic Relay.New flooring,carpet and fresh paint. From your extended driveway, walk up to a traditional covered sitting porch.Walk through the front door into your formal living room with a decorative fireplace. Just pass the stairs is a tremendous double room that serves as a dining room and huge family living area. At the back is a brand new kitchen with a breakfast bar. The kitchen features new cabinets,ceramic tiled floor,stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.Walk out the back door to a spacious 20x15 deck.BONUS full bath on the main level. Walking up your traditional staircase leads to the bedrooms. Towards the back of the second floor is a master suite with it's own full bath. Another full main bath. There is laundry hook-ups on the second floor in a closet . Washer and dryer will be provided if needed. The yard is almost a third acre for family and pets. Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. We don't think it will last long.