Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Spacious town home available early June. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath are found on the upper level. Main features a separate dining room and large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Basement is finished with family room, a 2nd full bath and utility room. Basement opens to back yard with parking pad. Convenient location, very close to UMBC, 95, and MARC train. $50 application fee per adult. Pets on case by case basis.