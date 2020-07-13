All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Annapolis Roads Apartments

1 Eaglewood Rd · (410) 457-3641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 056-2B · Avail. Jul 15

$1,451

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 107-2B · Avail. Jul 17

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Annapolis Roads Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available. We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Annapolis Roads Apartments have any available units?
Annapolis Roads Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,451 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Annapolis Roads Apartments have?
Some of Annapolis Roads Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Annapolis Roads Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Annapolis Roads Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Annapolis Roads Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Annapolis Roads Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Annapolis Roads Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Annapolis Roads Apartments offers parking.
Does Annapolis Roads Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Annapolis Roads Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Annapolis Roads Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Annapolis Roads Apartments has a pool.
Does Annapolis Roads Apartments have accessible units?
No, Annapolis Roads Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Annapolis Roads Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Annapolis Roads Apartments has units with dishwashers.
