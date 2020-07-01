All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

30-G SANDSTONE CT

30 Sandstone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

30 Sandstone Ct, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice condo with rear balcony facing wooded open space. Two separate master bedrooms. Fireplace in living room. Great location in Annapolis, close to downtown, shopping. Easy commute to Washington DC, Baltimore, major airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-G SANDSTONE CT have any available units?
30-G SANDSTONE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 30-G SANDSTONE CT have?
Some of 30-G SANDSTONE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-G SANDSTONE CT currently offering any rent specials?
30-G SANDSTONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-G SANDSTONE CT pet-friendly?
No, 30-G SANDSTONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 30-G SANDSTONE CT offer parking?
Yes, 30-G SANDSTONE CT offers parking.
Does 30-G SANDSTONE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-G SANDSTONE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-G SANDSTONE CT have a pool?
No, 30-G SANDSTONE CT does not have a pool.
Does 30-G SANDSTONE CT have accessible units?
No, 30-G SANDSTONE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 30-G SANDSTONE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-G SANDSTONE CT has units with dishwashers.

