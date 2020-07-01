30-G SANDSTONE CT

Nice condo with rear balcony facing wooded open space. Two separate master bedrooms. Fireplace in living room. Great location in Annapolis, close to downtown, shopping. Easy commute to Washington DC, Baltimore, major airports.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
