Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Stunning location in Chesapeake Harbour overlooking the water and marina. Top level unit offers renovated kitchen plus loft area for bonus living space! Fabulous amenities like community pools, tennis, beach and neighborhood restaurant on the water make every day feel like a vacation! Plenty of parking & quick drive or boat ride to downtown Annapolis! *sorry, but CH does not allow pets for tenants.