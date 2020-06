Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Short Term Rental---Available January 15th until April 30th, give or take a few days. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Unique waterfront home with pier in protected cove. Peaceful, serene oasis. Ski chalet type architecture is fully furnished and has plenty of outdoor space as well. Wonderful wood burning fireplace in the center of the home and three stacks of chopped seasoned wood on the property. One garage space plus a huge driveway. One slip available for an extra charge.