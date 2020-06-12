3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832



Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood. *Please read everything-Apply/questionnaire/video tour Turbotenant Property#98832 ,#of people, cars, move in/out dates prior to showing* FURNISHED, Hardwood floors, gas FP, gourmet granite kitchen, wine frig, tons of light, 10 ft ceilings, breakfast area & bar/island, French door to large 2nd story deck, DR/Office/4th Bdrm main floor w/ daybed or yours. Master suite w/ cathedral ceiling, stunning triple window. Large shower, separate soaking tub, Large walk in closet, large laundry room. Water privileged community:beaches,pavilion,boat slips. Best for executive housing. NO PETS. No smokers inside/outside. Seek quiet tenants who make time for maintenance, weekly cleaning, water treatment system,removing leaves, weeding, unless short term:AIRBNB/VRBO. SEPARATE APARTMENT behind garage may be occupied w/ dog. Parking is 1/2 driveway/garage, no street parking.

No Pets Allowed



