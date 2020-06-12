All apartments in Annapolis Neck
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd

3350 Arundel on the Bay Road · (410) 571-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3250 · Avail. Jul 2

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832

Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood. *Please read everything-Apply/questionnaire/video tour Turbotenant Property#98832 ,#of people, cars, move in/out dates prior to showing* FURNISHED, Hardwood floors, gas FP, gourmet granite kitchen, wine frig, tons of light, 10 ft ceilings, breakfast area & bar/island, French door to large 2nd story deck, DR/Office/4th Bdrm main floor w/ daybed or yours. Master suite w/ cathedral ceiling, stunning triple window. Large shower, separate soaking tub, Large walk in closet, large laundry room. Water privileged community:beaches,pavilion,boat slips. Best for executive housing. NO PETS. No smokers inside/outside. Seek quiet tenants who make time for maintenance, weekly cleaning, water treatment system,removing leaves, weeding, unless short term:AIRBNB/VRBO. SEPARATE APARTMENT behind garage may be occupied w/ dog. Parking is 1/2 driveway/garage, no street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98832
Property Id 98832

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd have any available units?
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd have?
Some of 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd does offer parking.
Does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd have a pool?
No, 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
