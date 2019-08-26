All apartments in Annapolis Neck
Home
/
Annapolis Neck, MD
/
2514 LYON DR
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:37 AM

2514 LYON DR

2514 Lyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Lyon Drive, Annapolis Neck, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Soaring windows and Chesapeake bay views from almost every room, make this an unprecedented opportunity to experience Annapolis at it's finest! A once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits the lucky party who wants 24-hour vistas of the beautiful Chesapeake Bay and the full span of the iconic Bay Bridge. ***Spacious, FULLY FURNISHED home with 100+ feet water frontage offers the best of Annapolis worlds - luxury bay front living . . . but only a short 10 minutes from the historic downtown action.***Watch the Blue Angels, Annapolis City Fireworks, sailboat races and bald eagles from the private dock, patio with firepit or screened-in porch with seating for a crowd.***The floor plan is open and airy with a large eat-in kitchen and over-sized great room with dining, two seating areas, fireplace and a 70 inch TV!!***This recent full-home renovation has massive floor-to-ceiling windows and 9-12 foot ceilings throughout. The first floor boasts three main level bedrooms: one master suite and two each with an en suite bath as well. . . . Upstairs floor has a second master suite with a water view, and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. (One bedroom furnished as an office with water views.)***Another spacious living area, the well-lit downstairs has polished concrete floors, a mini-kitchen and a full bathroom. There's a mudroom and extra freezer next to the two-car garage.***Laundry is on the main floor near the bedrooms for added convenience. *** Gas grill and electric smoker included. ***There is a neighborhood shared beach and park withim a few hundred feet. The house is on a quiet dead-end road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 LYON DR have any available units?
2514 LYON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis Neck, MD.
What amenities does 2514 LYON DR have?
Some of 2514 LYON DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 LYON DR currently offering any rent specials?
2514 LYON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 LYON DR pet-friendly?
No, 2514 LYON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis Neck.
Does 2514 LYON DR offer parking?
Yes, 2514 LYON DR offers parking.
Does 2514 LYON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 LYON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 LYON DR have a pool?
No, 2514 LYON DR does not have a pool.
Does 2514 LYON DR have accessible units?
No, 2514 LYON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 LYON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 LYON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 LYON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 LYON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
