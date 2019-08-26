2514 LYON DR

Amenities

Soaring windows and Chesapeake bay views from almost every room, make this an unprecedented opportunity to experience Annapolis at it's finest! A once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits the lucky party who wants 24-hour vistas of the beautiful Chesapeake Bay and the full span of the iconic Bay Bridge. ***Spacious, FULLY FURNISHED home with 100+ feet water frontage offers the best of Annapolis worlds - luxury bay front living . . . but only a short 10 minutes from the historic downtown action.***Watch the Blue Angels, Annapolis City Fireworks, sailboat races and bald eagles from the private dock, patio with firepit or screened-in porch with seating for a crowd.***The floor plan is open and airy with a large eat-in kitchen and over-sized great room with dining, two seating areas, fireplace and a 70 inch TV!!***This recent full-home renovation has massive floor-to-ceiling windows and 9-12 foot ceilings throughout. The first floor boasts three main level bedrooms: one master suite and two each with an en suite bath as well. . . . Upstairs floor has a second master suite with a water view, and two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. (One bedroom furnished as an office with water views.)***Another spacious living area, the well-lit downstairs has polished concrete floors, a mini-kitchen and a full bathroom. There's a mudroom and extra freezer next to the two-car garage.***Laundry is on the main floor near the bedrooms for added convenience. *** Gas grill and electric smoker included. ***There is a neighborhood shared beach and park withim a few hundred feet. The house is on a quiet dead-end road.