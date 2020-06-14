161 Apartments for rent in Adelphi, MD with hardwood floors
Adelphi, MD, is home to the historic Adelphi Mill and Storehouse, one of North America's oldest and largest surviving mills.
If you are looking for a place that is steeped in history, with evidence to prove it, then you can do no better than Adelphi, MD. This is an unincorporated place located in Prince George's County, Maryland. In the 2010 census, the population was 15,086. Are you looking for an all utilities paid apartment, 2 bedroom apartment, 3 bedroom apartment, or other type of rental housing? You will surely find something you like in Adelphi. We have compiled a checklist to make your search for an apartment in this Maryland city as easy and convenient as possible -- we want you to find a place without pulling your hair out, after all. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Adelphi renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.